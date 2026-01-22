403
Egyptian President thanks Trump for supporting Egypt on Nile water issue
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed gratitude on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump for supporting Egypt’s stance on Nile water management, while also urging continued US involvement in efforts to end the conflict in Gaza.
Speaking at a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sisi highlighted the importance of US backing for Egypt’s water security. “I thank President Trump for his support to Egypt on the water issue,” he said.
Trump, on January 16, had stated that the United States is prepared to resume mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia regarding the long-standing dispute over the Nile River, which spans approximately 6,650 kilometers and is shared by 11 countries. The disagreement centers on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile, inaugurated by Ethiopia on September 9, 2025, after 14 years of construction. Egypt and Sudan have repeatedly called for a legally binding agreement with Ethiopia on the dam’s filling and operation.
In addition to the Nile issue, Sisi urged Trump to continue supporting his Gaza plan, noting that Egypt is exerting “maximum possible effort” to ensure the initiative’s success. He credited Trump’s involvement with helping bring the Israeli offensive to a halt. “Were it not for President Trump’s efforts, the Gaza war would not have stopped,” Sisi said, emphasizing Egypt’s desire for sustained US engagement until the plan is fully realized.
Sisi also congratulated Trump on “a successful year of achievements” and expressed Egypt’s support for participating in the Board of Peace under Trump’s leadership.
