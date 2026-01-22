403
Five Dead as Storms Ravage Tunisia
(MENAFN) Relentless severe weather claimed five lives across Tunisia through Wednesday, forcing officials to shutter educational facilities in 15 provinces while paralyzing transportation networks in the capital.
Academic institutions and secondary schools closed throughout Tunis, where metro operations also suffered disruptions, a correspondent confirmed.
The Tunisian Prime Ministry announced suspension of instruction across 15 governorates spanning northern, eastern and western Tunisia amid persistent torrential rainfall and worsening atmospheric conditions.
Government headquarters stated classes were halted at all public and private educational and training institutions, universities and nurseries in the governorates of El Kef, Beja, Jendouba, Siliana, Bizerte, Nabeul, Zaghouan, Sousse, Monastir, Mahdia, Sfax, Tunis Governorate, Ariana, Ben Arous and Manouba.
Tunisian Civil Protection authorities retrieved a body in El Haouaria town in northeastern Tunisia, elevating the flood-related fatality count to five. Four individuals perished Tuesday in Moknine city, located eastward.
The National Guard of Tunisia reported multiple roadways remain impassable due to overflowing wadis. Transportation was severed on old National Road No. 5 near Majaz al-Bab, the route connecting Majaza and Kalaat Senan, and the roadway to El Qnissa village in the Takelsa region.
Simultaneously, authorities maintained search missions for four fishermen missing following their vessel's capsizing off Monastir's coastline.
Mohamed Daghem, head of the regional farmers' union in Monastir, said five fishermen set out from the port of Teboulba on Monday morning for fishing, but sudden and severe weather caused their boat to overturn.
Daghem told Anadolu that one fisherman survived and reached the shore of Qurayyat Island, about 15 kilometers off the coast of Monastir, while search efforts continued for the remaining four.
"The authorities are doing their duty, and we hope they will be found," he said.
The National Institute of Meteorology documented heavy precipitation impacting vast Tunisian territories from Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Peak recorded measurements between 7 am Tuesday and 7 am Wednesday reached 188 millimeters in Beni Khalled, 140 millimeters in Menzel Bouzelfa, and 110 millimeters in Bou Mhel.
