Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Strong Wind, High Sea And Light Rain Forecast For This Weekend In Qatar

2026-01-22 04:01:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has released its weekend weather report where it forecasts that weather will be cold, windy and chances of rain across the country from January 22-24, 2026.

Slight dust, strong wind with scattered clouds are expected particularly at the start of each day. For today, Thursday, January 22, the weather will become cold to very cold at night with northwesterly winds expected at 10–20 knots, with gusts reaching up to 28 knots during the day.

Relatively cold daytime is predicted for Friday, January 23 and at night time it could turn cold to very cold in some areas.

On Saturday, January 24, cloudy weather is expected with chances of scattered rain in the north of the country and strong wind are expected at the sea as the winds will be southeasternly at 5–15 knots.

The temperatures over the weekend will range from a minimum of 12°C to maximum of 22°C.

The sea height will be 2-4ft, rising to 8ft at times late in the night.

The Peninsula

