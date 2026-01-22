Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Death Toll In Pakistan Mall Fire Hits 55: Karachi Govt

Death Toll In Pakistan Mall Fire Hits 55: Karachi Govt


2026-01-22 03:01:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Karachi, Pakistan: The death toll from a mall fire in Pakistan's biggest city rose to at least 55 people, a Karachi government official told AFP on Thursday.

"A total of 55 bodies have been recovered since Saturday night" when the fire erupted, said Javed Nabi Khoso, deputy commissioner of Karachi's south district.

MENAFN22012026000063011010ID1110634627



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search