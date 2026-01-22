403
CENTCOM chief talks ceasefire, ISIS detainee transfer with al-Sharaa
(MENAFN) A senior US military commander held a phone conversation on Wednesday with the Syrian president to address commitment to an ongoing ceasefire and coordination over the transfer of ISIS detainees, as stated by official reports.
According to a statement issued by US military officials, the commander underscored the necessity for Damascus to maintain compliance with the ceasefire arrangement involving the YPG/SDF group. During the call, he outlined plans related to the secure and orderly relocation of thousands of detained ISIS members and highlighted expectations that Syrian forces and all other armed actors refrain from any actions that could disrupt the process.
"Cooper briefed President al-Sharra on CENTCOM’s plan for an orderly and secure transfer of up to 7,000 detainees and expressed expectations for Syrian forces as well as all other forces to avoid any actions that could interfere," the statement said.
The discussion also reaffirmed shared determination to prevent ISIS from reestablishing itself inside Syria, with both sides emphasizing the broader security implications of such efforts.
"The leaders also reaffirmed continued strong commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS in Syria. Preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria makes America, the region, and the world safer," it added.
Earlier, US military authorities announced the launch of an operation aimed at transferring ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq, citing the need to ensure the militants remain held in secure detention facilities.
Separately, the Syrian government previously declared a four-day ceasefire with the YPG/SDF, which came into force on Tuesday evening. The presidency said the move followed a “mutual understanding” regarding the future status of Hasakah province.
Despite the truce, reports from Syrian state outlets indicated that violence continued, with claims that at least 11 Syrian soldiers were killed and more than 25 wounded on the first day of the ceasefire. These reports accused the SDF of conducting drone strikes, artillery fire, and ground assaults against army positions in Hasakah province and parts of eastern Aleppo.
