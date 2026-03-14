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Netanyahu Seeks Call With Zelensky On Countering Iranian Drones Media

Netanyahu Seeks Call With Zelensky On Countering Iranian Drones Media


2026-03-14 07:04:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Israeli news outlet Ynet, Israel has sent a request to Ukraine seeking negotiations on joint efforts to intercept drones produced in Iran, Ukrinform reports.

The report says the Israeli request comes against the backdrop of Ukraine's extensive experience in intercepting Iranian-made drones, with the intention of establishing Israeli-Ukrainian cooperation on the matter.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk confirmed that such a request was submitted, noting that due to scheduling constraints the call has not yet taken place and that he hopes it will occur early next week.

Read also: Czech experts say Middle East escalation shows conflict becoming global

Earlier, on February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on facilities linked to the Iranian regime. Following the attacks, Iran launched strikes on U.S. bases in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan.

Photo: Yonatan Sindel / Flash90

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