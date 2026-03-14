Efforts To Put Out Fire At UAE's Fujairah After Drone Interception Ongoing, One Injured
The Fujairah Media Office says efforts are ongoing to put out a fire at the port of Fujairah caused by fallen debris following the interception of a drone.
It also said that a Jordanian citizen had been lightly injured in the incident.
The port of Fujairah is situated just outside the Strait of Hormuz and functions as a key bunkering hub in the UAE, Al Jazeera said.
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