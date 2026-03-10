Russia's Direct Losses From Ukrainian Cyber Operations Reached $220M In 2025 General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

The development of military cyber capabilities is a matter of national security, the General Staff said. Dozens of countries have already established cyber forces. Cyber warfare units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been conducting offensive cyber operations since February 2022.

As a result of effective cooperation between cyber warfare units and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Russian military facilities worth more than $57 million were identified and struck.

Parliament approves creation of Ukraine's military Cyber Forces

Indirect losses resulting from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive cyber influence exceed $1.5 billion, the statement said.

The General Staff also noted that the formation of the Ukrainian Cyber Forces is ongoing, and the Armed Forces support a respective draft law, No. 12349.

In October 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported at first reading a bill on the creation of Cyber Forces within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On February 26, 2026, the General Staff reported that the draft law on the Cyber Forces had been finalized for the second reading following joint work by the concerned parliamentary committee, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and military intelligence agencies.