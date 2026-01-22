Kolkata LATEST Weather Update: Chilly Winter Morning In Bengal With Fog And Cold Conditions Ahead

A chilly winter morning greeted the city on Thursday, with dense fog covering the surroundings. As Saraswati Puja approaches on Friday, residents are keen to know if the cool, foggy conditions will continue.

The Alipore Met office says night temps in South Bengal will rise by 2-3 degrees in two days. North Bengal's minimum temp will remain stable. Dry weather and morning fog are expected.

Day and night temps are rising as a western disturbance blocks northerly winds. Day temps have risen in South Bengal, with Uluberia hitting 30°C. The large temp difference made it feel warmer.

The Met office reported no dense fog warnings, just light fog. A winter feel will persist in mornings and evenings, but it's almost gone during the day in Kolkata. Temps will fluctuate by 1-2°C.

In North Bengal's hilly areas, the temperature will be between 3 to 5°C. In other districts, it's 10 to 15°C. No significant change in minimum temperature is expected in the next few days.

Kolkata's minimum temperature on Wednesday was 15.4°C, 1.3°C above normal. The Met office reported Tuesday's max temp was 26.4°C, 0.5°C above normal. Humidity is 46-92%.