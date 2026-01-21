Border Guards Hit Artillery Battery In Russian Rear With FPV Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service stated this on its website and released a video of the combat operation.

"During assaults in the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, enemy infantry operates under the cover of artillery. Therefore, detecting enemy guns is just as important a task as destroying the infantrymen who are trying to break through the state border of Ukraine in the north of Kharkiv region," the statement said.

Drone operators detected the location of a fire platoon of the enemy artillery battery 23 kilometers deep in the Russian rear.

Using FPV drones, three D-20 guns, a truck, and an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders were hit.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in recent days Russian forces, in addition to the Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors, have been conducting the most active combat operations in the areas of the settlements of Dihtiarne, Nesterne, and Kruhle in Kharkiv region.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine