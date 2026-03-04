403
Turkish Airlines Fleet Reaches 531 Aircrafts in Historic Expansion
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines has announced its fleet has surpassed the 530-aircraft milestone, marking a landmark moment in the carrier's two-decade transformation from a regional operator into one of aviation's most formidable global players.
The Istanbul-based flag carrier confirmed Tuesday that its active fleet now stands at 531 aircraft — a figure that represents an eightfold increase since the airline's modern era began.
CEO Bilal Eksi made the announcement via X, the US social media platform, in a post that underscored both the scale and pace of the airline's growth.
"We're not stopping, we're growing! Today, the number of aircraft in our fleet has reached 531," Eksi wrote.
"In 2003, our aircraft count was 65; today, it has proudly risen to 531. We proudly say: Türkiye is growing, Turkish Airlines is flying high!" he added.
The fleet surge comes just weeks after Turkish Airlines introduced its 500th aircraft, which joined operations at the close of 2025 — meaning the carrier added 31 planes in a matter of weeks alone.
The expansion mirrors the airline's growing footprint on the world stage. Turkish Airlines secured a Guinness World Record title in December 2024 for serving the highest number of countries of any carrier, with flights connecting 131 nations. The airline currently transports more than 85 million passengers and moves upwards of 2 million tons of cargo annually, cementing its place among the industry's elite.
Eksi has set an even more ambitious target on the horizon: a fleet of 813 aircraft by 2033, a threshold he has said would propel Turkish Airlines into the ranks of the world's top five carriers.
