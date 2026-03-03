Jordan Chiles, Abby Wambach, And Julie Foudy Celebrate International Women's Day With CARE's“Level The Playing Field” Campaign

MENAFN - 3BL) ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /3BL/ - CARE, the leading humanitarian organization dedicated to saving lives and defeating poverty, announced today, a multi-day campaign in celebration of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8. This year's campaign, which includes an original PSA, live events, and advocacy outreach on Capitol Hill, invites audiences to take a simple and meaningful action to sign a pledge that supports leveling the playing field for women everywhere.

To kick off the campaign, CARE released a one-minute flagship PSA video recorded by three celebrated athletes and advocates for women and girls – Two-Time Olympian and Gold Medalist Jordan Chiles, World Cup Soccer Champion, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, and Author Abby Wambach, and Two-Time World Cup Soccer Champion and Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Julie Foudy – that spotlights the unequal playing field for women and girls and the systemic barriers that hold them back. Watch here.

“Too often, women and girls are expected to push through barriers others never have to face. Across the communities where CARE works, we see firsthand how humanitarian crises disproportionately impact women and girls - undermining their economic security, health, and safety, and tilting the playing field even further out of their favor,” said Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of CARE.“Jordan, Abby, and Julie are exemplary leaders who have fought for equity in their sport and beyond, and having them join us to help 'level the playing field' worldwide will strengthen CARE's efforts to remove barriers, expand opportunity, and ensure everyone can thrive - even in the face of crisis.”

To sign the pledge, learn more about CARE's International Women's Day campaign and join the conversation on how women's leadership in every field shapes a fairer, more equitable world, visit care/pledge. Follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

P&G returns as the presenting partner for CARE's International Women's Day, maker of trusted brands like Always, Olay, Pantene, Secret, and Tampax. Together, CARE and P&G work to foster educational and economic opportunities for women and girls around the world, and to improve access to clean drinking water and proper hygiene through the Children's Safe Drinking Water Program.

Delta Air Lines returns as a leading sponsor, committed to championing women's empowerment and gender equality by supporting programs that promote women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and sports. For 30 years, Delta's partnership with CARE has helped elevate and create opportunities for women and girls around the world.

Welcome to the Party, the new bi-weekly podcast series hosted by Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, and Billie Jean King, joins CARE as a media partner for International Women's Day with a shared mission to celebrate and elevate women's sports and women everywhere.

Additional partners include: Snap, Inc. and Cotopaxi.

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE PACKAGE® box, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources, women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. In 2025, CARE worked in 121 countries, reaching 58.7 million people through 1,467 projects. To learn more, visit

