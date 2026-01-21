Drone Airspace Security System Research Report 2026: $4.58 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Airspace Security System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The drone airspace security system market has been witnessing significant growth, with a remarkable increase in market size, projected to expand from $1.83 billion in 2025 to $2.2 billion in 2026, at a robust CAGR of 20.4%. This growth trajectory is attributed to the rising incidents of unauthorized drone activities near critical infrastructure, increasing adoption of radar and RF detection technologies, and the growing regulatory demands for airspace security. Advancements in acoustic and EO/IR sensor technologies and the expansion of drone monitoring and mitigation services are further fueling this growth.

Forecasts indicate exponential growth, with the market expected to reach $4.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.1%. Key growth drivers include integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning for real-time drone threat analysis, automated drone neutralization solutions, multi-sensor airspace security systems, and the surge in demand for cloud-based monitoring platforms. Notable trends include the increased adoption of layered protection architectures and counter-UAS systems' integration with national security frameworks, amidst an expansion in commercial drone activities necessitating enhanced compliance.

Market expansion is bolstered by increasing air traffic, as evidenced by the U.S. Department of Transportation reporting 647,205 flights in August 2024, a 2.61% increase over the previous year. This escalation in air traffic underscores the need for robust drone airspace security systems to mitigate disruptions to both commercial and military aviation.

Innovation is a key focus for companies within this market, with efforts directed toward developing mobile counter-drone systems to enhance response efficacy. Dedrone Holdings Inc. introduced DedroneOnTheMove in June 2024, offering a mobile counter-drone solution already in use by six G7 nations, Ukrainian defense forces, and various government bodies globally. This system is adaptable for diverse vehicle platforms, including integration with Supacat's HMT systems.

The strategic realm saw a significant development in October 2024, with Axon Enterprise Inc. acquiring Dedrone Holdings Inc., aiming to enhance national security by incorporating Dedrone's technologies. This acquisition underscores the emphasis on enhancing airspace security solutions.

Major players in the market include RTX Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and BAE Systems plc, among others. Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, covering all major global regions.

However, the market's outlook is influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, which impact the costs associated with importing key technologies. Nevertheless, tariffs have stimulated domestic manufacturing, enhancing local supply chain resilience. The comprehensive drone airspace security system market research report provides detailed insights, including statistics, regional shares, competitors, and trends, offering a thorough analysis for stakeholders to navigate the dynamic landscape.

Countries extensively covered in this field include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, among others, reflecting a diverse and global market influence. Overall, the drone airspace security system market remains poised for sustained growth and innovation in response to evolving airspace security needs.

Component: Hardware, Software, Services

Technology: Radar Systems, Radio Frequency Detection Systems, Electro-Optical Systems, Acoustic Systems End-User: Airports, Critical Infrastructure, Public Venues

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain, encompassing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



