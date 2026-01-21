403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egyptian Pres.: Palestinian Cause Core Of Regional Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said Wednesday that the Palestinian cause remains a top Middle East priority, representing the core of regional stability and a fundamental pillar for achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace.
Presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawy said in a statement that Al-Sisi made the remarks during a special dialogue session held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Al-Sisi expressed appreciation for efforts by US President Donald Trump and his commitment to ending the war in Gaza, highlighting initiatives aimed at easing the humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people for over two years.
He said the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, held last October, crowned Egypt's coordinated efforts with partners to secure a ceasefire, consolidate peace foundations, and open new prospects for regional stability and a serious political settlement.
The president stressed the importance of building on the summit's outcomes by consolidating the ceasefire, ensuring unrestricted humanitarian aid flow into Gaza, and accelerating early recovery and reconstruction across all areas of the Strip.
Al-Sisi welcomed the United States' announcement launching the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, describing it as a pivotal step toward implementing the peace plan, reducing regional tensions, and expanding opportunities for international cooperation.
He said sustainable peace, stability, and development can only be achieved through dialogue, international cooperation, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and adherence to international law and the United Nations Charter.
He called for enhancing the role of national, regional, and international business institutions and empowering the private sector to play a central role in advancing comprehensive and sustainable development efforts worldwide.
In another context, Al-Sisi said Egypt continued implementing ambitious economic reforms despite regional and international crises, stabilizing fiscal and monetary policies, improving legislation, attracting private investment, and earning praise from the IMF and credit rating upgrades.
He concluded by affirming Egypt's continued active role in consolidating regional and international security, advancing economic growth and development, and strengthening cooperation with all partners to achieve shared objectives. (end)
asm
Presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawy said in a statement that Al-Sisi made the remarks during a special dialogue session held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Al-Sisi expressed appreciation for efforts by US President Donald Trump and his commitment to ending the war in Gaza, highlighting initiatives aimed at easing the humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people for over two years.
He said the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, held last October, crowned Egypt's coordinated efforts with partners to secure a ceasefire, consolidate peace foundations, and open new prospects for regional stability and a serious political settlement.
The president stressed the importance of building on the summit's outcomes by consolidating the ceasefire, ensuring unrestricted humanitarian aid flow into Gaza, and accelerating early recovery and reconstruction across all areas of the Strip.
Al-Sisi welcomed the United States' announcement launching the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, describing it as a pivotal step toward implementing the peace plan, reducing regional tensions, and expanding opportunities for international cooperation.
He said sustainable peace, stability, and development can only be achieved through dialogue, international cooperation, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and adherence to international law and the United Nations Charter.
He called for enhancing the role of national, regional, and international business institutions and empowering the private sector to play a central role in advancing comprehensive and sustainable development efforts worldwide.
In another context, Al-Sisi said Egypt continued implementing ambitious economic reforms despite regional and international crises, stabilizing fiscal and monetary policies, improving legislation, attracting private investment, and earning praise from the IMF and credit rating upgrades.
He concluded by affirming Egypt's continued active role in consolidating regional and international security, advancing economic growth and development, and strengthening cooperation with all partners to achieve shared objectives. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment