Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rebound, All Eyes On Trump's Davos Speech: Why TSLA, NVDA, NFLX, AVR Are On Traders' Radar Today



Markets attempt to stabilise after their steepest sell-off in months. Investors are watching President Donald Trump's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos and a high-stakes legal challenge tied to Federal Reserve independence.

U.S. stock futures rose early Wednesday following Wall Street's worst sell-off in months, triggered by renewed trade skirmishes stemming from U.S. geopolitical interests. All eyes will be on the World Economic Forum in Davos today, as President Donald Trump takes center stage for a key address before meeting with other country leaders regarding his demand for Greenland.

Investors will also be tracking the high-stakes case on Fed independence with implications for monetary policy.

As of 3:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the S & P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%, the Dow futures gained 0.2%, and the Russell 2000 futures traded 0.5% higher.

Retail sentiment toward the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S & P 500 Index, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has moved to ' extremely bearish', amid high message volumes. Both SPY and QQQ were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Tesla (TSLA): Stock continues to remain in focus after slipping below their 100-day moving average (100-DMA) for the first time since July 9, 2025. CEO Elon Musk moved to temper expectations around the company's much-anticipated Cybercab robotaxi, cautioning that early production would be slow despite claims around fast manufacturing speeds.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang is reportedly planning to travel to China in late January as he works to reopen the Chinese market, a key destination for the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Netflix (NFLX): Shares slid in after-hours trading after the company warned about higher content spends this year, amid the bid for Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming assets.

United Airlines (UAL): Shares rose in extended trading after the company issued an upbeat outlook for 2026, driven by a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and Halliburton (HAL): These companies are slated to report earnings today.

Anteris Technology (AVR):The stock is garnering retail attention after it announced that medtech giant Medtronic will invest upto $90 million. The company is also proposing a $200 million underwritten public offering.

Kraft Heinz (KHC):Berkshire Hathaway, a holder of shares in the food company, has reportedlyregistered up to 325 million shares for a potential sale.

Energy Fuels, Inc. (UUUU): Shares rose to a fresh three-month high in the previous session, after it announced the acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials, a leading producer of rare earth metals and alloys.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. (LYSCF): The company is reportedly seeking a deal with the US Department of Defense to secure government-backed price floors for its supplies, similar to those granted to a major US producer last year.

Serve Robotics, Inc. (SERV): Stock plunged nearly 10% on Tuesday, its worst drop in two months, and continued to slip in extended trading as the company announced its acquisition of robotics startup Diligent Robotics for $29 million.

GameStop (GME):Shares rose in after-hours trading after CEO Cohen disclosed a share purchase.

Opendoor Technology Inc (OPEN): CEO Kaz Nejatian lauded U.S. President Donald Trump's move to bar institutional investors from accumulating single-family homes in an effort to make housing more affordable for consumers.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included IREN Limited (IREN), Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS), and Nebius Group (NBIS).Other Catalysts To WatchOn the economic front, traders will be monitoring the release of mortgage applications, construction spending, and pending home sales data.

On the earnings radar, investors will be watching for the quarterly report from TE Connectivity (TEL), Truist Financial (TFC), Travelers (TRV), Teladyne (TDY), Citizens Financial (CFG), and Ally Financial (ALLY), among others, today.

