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Taiwan Monitors Increased Chinese Military Activity Around Island
(MENAFN) Taiwan announced on Tuesday that it tracked 30 Chinese military aircraft and nine vessels operating near the island.
According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, 28 sorties of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft were detected in the vicinity. “21 of the 28 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern air defense identification zone (ADIZ),” the ministry stated.
Taiwanese armed forces “monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” as noted in a post on the U.S. social media platform X.
Earlier in the day, the ministry reported detecting two PLA aircraft, eight People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships, and one official vessel operating near Taiwan. No immediate response was provided by China.
Beijing considers Taiwan a “breakaway province,” although Taipei has governed itself since 1949. China has pledged to reunify the island, including the use of force if deemed necessary.
According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, 28 sorties of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft were detected in the vicinity. “21 of the 28 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern air defense identification zone (ADIZ),” the ministry stated.
Taiwanese armed forces “monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” as noted in a post on the U.S. social media platform X.
Earlier in the day, the ministry reported detecting two PLA aircraft, eight People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships, and one official vessel operating near Taiwan. No immediate response was provided by China.
Beijing considers Taiwan a “breakaway province,” although Taipei has governed itself since 1949. China has pledged to reunify the island, including the use of force if deemed necessary.
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