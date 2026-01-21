UAE: From 'Dhoom' To Dubai, The Story Of Rimi Sen's Transformation

Bollywood actress Rimi Sen, who starred in a string of blockbusters in the first two decades of the new millennium, gave everyone a surprising revelation recently. Now that she isn't actively an actor, she is a real estate agent in Dubai and is perfectly at ease in her new role.

In an interview with Dubai-based Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, Sen, a well-known name in Hindi, Bengali and Telugu cinema, dwelt on why she finds Dubai to be a good place to work and make a name.

"Dubai is very welcoming," she said. "About 95 per cent of the people here are expatriates, while the rest are Emiratis. The city focuses on making life easier for its residents... The (government here) thinks about everyone."

She struck a contrast with other countries and business hubs. "In many other countries, there are a lot of policies, changes and taxes. And all of this adds to confusion to the residents."

The main thing that struck her about Dubai's real estate market was discipline. "There are agents and agencies, and you have to work with them. Developers do their work and there is a proper system in place."

The Johnny Gaddaar and Deewane Huye Paagal actress, now a resident of Dubai, compared this with how real estate agents are perceived in India. "Here, real estate agents are treated on a par with financial consultants, because investments in property is akin to those in the share market or crypto. In India, if you seek two-months' commission, people look at you as if you have committed a crime."

Recently, when photos of her new look went popular on social media, speculations arose that she had gone under the knife. Sen had addressed the topic in an earlier interview.

"If people feel that I have had plastic surgery, and if they feel that in a good way, then it's very good for me," she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times newspaper. "Without even getting plastic surgery done, people are still talking. I have only had fillers, botox, and PRP treatment done, nothing else.”

Sen has also participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9. She last appeared in Tigmanshu Dhulia's action movie Shagird.