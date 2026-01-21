Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NSW police ban neo-Nazis from Sydney CBD for Australia Day protests

2026-01-21 03:31:38
(MENAFN) Authorities in New South Wales (NSW) are banning known neo-Nazis from Sydney’s central business district during Australia Day demonstrations next Monday.

NSW Police have issued public safety orders preventing several individuals from entering the CBD for 24 hours on Jan. 26, citing serious threats to public safety. Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden stated that anyone violating the ban could face up to five years in prison.

Australia Day marks the arrival of Britain’s First Fleet in 1788, but the date also draws nationwide protests by Indigenous Australians, who observe it as Invasion Day or Survival Day.

Despite previous restrictions following the Bondi Beach terror attack, NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that rallies in Sydney are now allowed to proceed.

