Syrian Defense Minister declares four-day truce with SDF

2026-01-21 04:12:40
(MENAFN) The Syrian Defense Ministry announced a four-day ceasefire with the SDF, effective Tuesday evening. According to the ministry, all military operations by the Syrian Arab Army across operational areas will pause starting at 20:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

The ceasefire is set to last four days and follows prior agreements between the Syrian government and the SDF, aimed at supporting ongoing national reconciliation efforts. The ministry emphasized its continued commitment to protecting all segments of the Syrian population and pledged to maintain security, stability, and societal integrity throughout the country.

