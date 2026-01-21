AD Ports Strengthens Spain Maritime Footprint

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

AD Ports Group has agreed to acquire full ownership of Balenciaga Astilleros Shipyard, one of Spain's long-established shipbuilding and repair facilities, for a total consideration of €11.2 million, extending the Abu Dhabi-based group's industrial footprint across the Mediterranean and reinforcing its push into offshore wind support services.

The transaction is being executed through SAFEEN Drydocks, a subsidiary within Noatum Maritime, marking a further step in AD Ports Group's strategy of pairing port operations and maritime services with specialised industrial assets in key European markets. Balenciaga Astilleros, headquartered in the Basque Country, brings decades of experience in constructing and servicing complex vessels, including offshore support ships and specialised units for energy and logistics clients.

This deal deepens AD Ports' Spanish maritime base, company executives said, positioning the group to capture rising demand linked to offshore wind installations and coastal infrastructure projects across Southern Europe. Spain has emerged as a focal point for offshore wind development, with governments and utilities accelerating investment in port-side assembly, maintenance and vessel support as part of broader decarbonisation plans.

Balenciaga Astilleros is widely regarded for its engineering capabilities, particularly in building tailor-made vessels with advanced propulsion and safety systems. Industry analysts note that such expertise is increasingly sought after as offshore wind developers require purpose-built ships for installation, maintenance and logistics operations in deeper waters and more challenging conditions.

AD Ports Group has expanded steadily beyond its home base over the past few years, building a diversified portfolio spanning ports, logistics, maritime services and digital solutions. Spain has been a central pillar of that expansion, with the group already operating terminals and maritime services through its Noatum platform. The acquisition of the shipyard adds an industrial layer that complements existing port and shipping activities, allowing tighter integration across the value chain.

Company officials described the purchase price as reflecting both the shipyard's technical capabilities and the strategic importance of securing in-house repair and construction capacity in Europe. The group has indicated that Balenciaga Astilleros will continue to operate under its established brand and management, while benefiting from access to capital and a broader international client network.

The offshore wind sector has become a priority growth area for maritime groups with diversified service offerings. Europe's ambitious renewable energy targets are driving demand not only for turbines and cables but also for specialised vessels, drydock capacity and long-term maintenance services. By anchoring these capabilities in Spain, AD Ports Group gains proximity to projects in the Atlantic and Mediterranean, as well as supply chains serving North Africa and Southern Europe.

SAFEEN Drydocks, the acquiring entity, has been positioned as a centre of excellence for ship repair and maritime industrial services within the group. Its integration into Noatum Maritime has allowed it to leverage established commercial relationships in Europe while aligning with AD Ports Group's broader expansion strategy. Executives say the Balenciaga acquisition strengthens that platform, enabling the delivery of end-to-end solutions for shipping lines, offshore operators and energy developers.

The deal also reflects a wider trend of Middle Eastern logistics and port operators investing in European maritime infrastructure to secure long-term growth and diversify revenues. Analysts point to rising competition for high-quality shipyard assets as global fleets modernise and energy transition projects multiply, pushing up valuations and prompting strategic acquisitions.

Balenciaga Astilleros' workforce and technical facilities are expected to play a key role in supporting newbuilds and retrofits linked to cleaner propulsion systems and offshore energy requirements. The shipyard has previously delivered vessels designed to meet stringent environmental and safety standards, an area where demand is expanding as regulators and customers push for lower emissions and higher efficiency.

