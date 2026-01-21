Qatar Shooters Clinch Team Trap Silver, Pakistan's Nadeem Wins Gold At Asian Shotgun Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's shooters claimed the silver medal in the men's team trap event on the penultimate day of the Asian Shotgun Championship at the Lusail Shooting Complex yesterday.

The Qatari trio of Saeed Abu Sharib, Mohammed Al Rumaihi and Angelo Scalzone finished second with a total of 352 targets across five rounds. Kuwait claimed the gold medal as Abdulrahman Al Faihan, Nasser Al Muqallad and Khaled Al Mudhaf topped the standings with 354 targets, while the UAE trio of Yahya Al Muhairi, Waleed Al Aryani and Mohammed Al Maktoum secured bronze with 351.

In the men's individual trap event, Pakistan's Muhammad Farooq Nadeem won the gold medal after setting new Asian and world records with a score of 27 out of 30 targets. Kazakhstan's Maxim Beidarov took silver with 26, while Kuwait's al-Faihan claimed bronze with 20.

Chinese Taipei's Wan-Yu Liu captured the gold medal in the women's individual trap competition, also setting new Asian and world records with 24 out of 30 targets. Kazakhstan's Ibragimova Ilyinova finished second with 23, while China's Shen-Yu Fan secured the bronze with 17.

In the women's team trap event, Kazakhstan won the gold medal after accumulating 235 points over five rounds. Chinese Taipei finished second to take silver with 316 points, while Kuwait claimed the bronze with 315.

At the conclusion of the competitions, the winners were crowned by Mohammed bin Yousef Al-Mana, First Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee,

H E Roshan Starakhan Azard, Ambassador of Sri Lanka, Jassim Shaheen Al-Sulaiti, Secretary General of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Federation, and Obaid Manahi Al Osaimi, Secretary General of the Kuwaiti and Arab Shooting Federations.

The championship concludes tomorrow with the mixed team trap competition.