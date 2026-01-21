MENC Eyes Defence Diplomacy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC) opened Tuesday at the Qatar National Convention Centre, convening senior naval commanders, defence officials, diplomats, strategic experts and academics to tackle pressing maritime security challenges under the theme 'Defence Diplomacy and Maritime Security Challenges'.

The event forms a key part of the ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2026), held under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

Organised in collaboration with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, the conference drew His Excellency Lt. Gen (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed al-Mannai, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, plus high-level delegations including ministers, ambassadors, naval commanders and maritime specialists from across the globe.

In his keynote address, His Excellency Sheikh Saoud emphasised the inadequacy of military power alone against contemporary threats. "Recent experiences demonstrate that military strength cannot address regional conflicts, transnational threats, cybersecurity, terrorism or risks to maritime routes and global supply chains," he stated.

Defence diplomacy, he argued, provides essential platforms for dialogue, partnership-building and co-operation based on mutual respect and shared interests, thereby reducing escalation risks and building trust among defence institutions even during tensions.

The Deputy PM highlighted Qatar's strategic approach, which balances military readiness with diplomatic engagement. "Regional security demands dialogue and genuine partnerships grounded in sovereignty, good neighbourliness and international law," he said.

"Qatar has long served as a venue for resolving disputes through negotiation, diplomacy and peaceful means, fostering cooperation and trust on the international stage."

Brigadier General (Dr) Rajeh Mohammed bin Aqeel al-Nabet, President of the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, delivered the welcome address, affirming that Qatar's Armed Forces regard maritime security as a collective responsibility. "This demands parallel coordination, trust-based partnerships and expertise exchange to ensure regional stability," he said.

Modern challenges, he noted, are transnational and interconnected, necessitating comprehensive strategies that integrate hard power with diplomatic tools and emphasise multilateral coordination. "This conference will yield actionable insights to bolster maritime systems and cooperation among partners," Brig Gen al-Nabet added.

The opening session, moderated by broadcast journalist Adrian Finighan, featured prominent contributions from His Excellency Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Maritime security today transcends naval power - it integrates diplomacy, defence, trade, food security and regional stability," Dr al-Khulaifi declared. He cited Qatar's model of seamless coordination between its Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence, alongside sustained partner cooperation and mediation commitments, as essential for safeguarding sea lanes amid complex, borderless conflicts.

Other panellists included Rear Admiral Hughes Lyne, Commander of French Joint Forces in the Indian Ocean, who described maritime threats as increasingly sophisticated - from shadow fleets to illicit operations undermining security - and stressed the need for political dialogue and relationships with coastal states beyond naval might alone.

Luciano Zaccara, Visiting Professor at Georgetown University in Qatar, and Commodore Dan Thomas, Component Commander of the UK Maritime Component Command in the Arabian Gulf and Deputy Commander of the Combined Maritime Forces, rounded out the session with insights on regional dynamics.

A second session examined technological constraints and operational lessons. Brigadier General Ramzan Hamad al-Naimi, Head of Qatar's Nato OCC Program, joined David B Des Roches, Professor of Practice at the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies, to analyse recent naval setbacks.

Ali Baker, Professor of International Affairs, Security and Defence at Qatar University, addressed hybrid maritime threats and global domain security. The discussion closed with Dr Hassan Jouni, Retired Brigadier General at the American Institute for Anti-Corruption in the Middle East, who assessed threats to strategic sea lanes and their cascading effects on global supply chains and energy markets.

MENC Dimdex 2026