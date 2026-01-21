Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Justice Minister Appoints Deputy Chairman, Attorney Admission Committee Members

2026-01-21 04:12:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi yesterday issued a decision appointing the Deputy Chairman and members of the Attorney Admission Committee.

The decision stipulated the appointment of the Assistant Undersecretary for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) as the ministry's representative and deputy chair of the committee, and the Director of the Lawyers Affairs Department as the ministry's representative, member, and secretary of the committee.

In addition, the decision appointed Abdullah Mahmoud al-Salem al-Amri as president at the Court of Appeal, Mohsen Mahmoud Mustafa al-Qadi as president at the Court of Appeal, Mohammed Rashid al-Binali as public prosecutor at the Public Prosecution, and lawyers Mubarak Abdullah al-Sulaiti, Sheikh Dr Thani bin Ali bin Saud al-Thani, and Mohammed Lahdan Mohammed al-Hassan al-Mahdi, as members of the committee.

HE the Minister of Justice congratulated the Chairman of the Attorney Admission Committee and its new members on assuming their missions, wishing them success in discharging their responsibilities. (QNA)

Gulf Times

