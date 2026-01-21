Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shafallah Centre Launches Platform For Empowering Persons With Disabilities


2026-01-21 04:10:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shafallah Centre for Persons with Disabilities, one of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work affiliated centres, held a launching event for the 'sada' (echo) initiative, a national platform that aims to empower persons with disabilities, their families, and friends, and provides them with a genuine space to express their experiences and stories.

This initiative aligns with the Shafallah Centre's strategic objectives in terms of social inclusion.

Developed under the centre's Best Buddies Qatar program, the platform aims to enhance community participation and widen social, cultural, and economic empowerment opportunities.

The event was attended by CEO of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work​​ Rashid Mohammed Al Naimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi.

MENAFN21012026000063011010ID1110629004



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search