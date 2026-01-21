Shafallah Centre Launches Platform For Empowering Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shafallah Centre for Persons with Disabilities, one of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work affiliated centres, held a launching event for the 'sada' (echo) initiative, a national platform that aims to empower persons with disabilities, their families, and friends, and provides them with a genuine space to express their experiences and stories.

This initiative aligns with the Shafallah Centre's strategic objectives in terms of social inclusion.

Developed under the centre's Best Buddies Qatar program, the platform aims to enhance community participation and widen social, cultural, and economic empowerment opportunities.

The event was attended by CEO of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work​​ Rashid Mohammed Al Naimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi.