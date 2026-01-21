Dubai Unveils Plan For Record Metro Station

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai authorities have unveiled a detailed model of the Emaar Properties Station on the future Blue Line of the Dubai Metro, setting out plans for what is expected to become the world's tallest metro station when it opens in 2029. Rising 74 metres above ground, the structure is designed to serve as both a transport hub and a prominent architectural landmark along the expanding rail network.

The model was presented as part of a broader update on the Blue Line, which is intended to strengthen east–west connectivity and relieve pressure on existing corridors. Officials involved in the project said the station's height reflects the surrounding urban scale while also allowing for large passenger volumes and seamless interchange flows. The Emaar Properties Station is positioned as a flagship stop, anchoring development along the route and reinforcing the role of rail in Dubai's long-term mobility strategy.

Planners say the station's internal layout will be spread across multiple levels, with wide concourses enclosed by glass panels to maximise natural light. The design incorporates a green pedestrian zone at ground level, integrating shaded walkways, cafés and landscaped areas that link the station to nearby districts. Dedicated cycle parking and smooth transfer connections are intended to support multimodal travel, reflecting a shift towards more sustainable transport choices in the city.

The project is being developed in coordination with Emaar Properties, whose branding rights give the station its name. Emaar's involvement aligns the metro expansion with wider real estate and mixed-use development plans, a model that has shaped several previous transport-linked projects in Dubai. Urban planners note that such partnerships can help activate areas around stations, boosting footfall and encouraging transit-oriented development.

The Blue Line itself is a key addition to the Dubai Metro network, complementing the existing Red and Green lines. Transport officials have indicated that the route will connect residential and commercial zones not currently served by rail, improving journey times and offering an alternative to road travel. While detailed ridership forecasts have not been made public, planners expect strong demand as new communities and business districts come online over the rest of the decade.

Design documents highlight an emphasis on passenger comfort and operational efficiency. High-capacity lifts and escalators are planned to handle peak flows, while advanced signalling and platform management systems are expected to reduce dwell times. The station's vertical scale has required particular attention to evacuation planning and safety systems, with engineers incorporating redundant access routes and fire-resistant materials throughout the structure.

Sustainability features form a central part of the concept. The extensive use of glass is balanced with shading and energy-efficient coatings to limit heat gain, while landscaping around the pedestrian zone is designed to improve microclimate conditions. Transport planners say encouraging cycling and walking to the station could help reduce short car trips, supporting broader environmental goals tied to Dubai's transport and urban development strategies.

The unveiling of the model has also drawn attention to the symbolic role of infrastructure in Dubai's global positioning. By aiming for a record-breaking height, the station joins a series of projects that blend functionality with architectural ambition. Analysts point out that such landmarks can enhance the visibility of public transport, making metro use more attractive to residents and visitors alike.

