A Perfect Afternoon At The Permit Room Business & Sunday Brunch Extravaganza Awaits
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Business lunches continue to thrive in Dubai, as restaurants across the city introduce pocket-friendly weekday menus that elevate the mid-day meal far beyond a quick desk lunch.
Away from the traditional corporate hubs, The Permit Room in Bur Dubai (Al Mankhool area) emerges as a compelling addition to this growing dining movement, pairing value-driven weekday lunches with high-energy weekend brunch experiences. BUSINESS LUNCH | WEEKDAYS AT THE PERMIT ROOM Catering to Dubai's working professionals, entrepreneurs, and business travellers, The Permit Room's Business Lunch is designed for efficiency without sacrificing flavour or ambience. Food Menu: AED 69 per person. Timing: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM The offering presents a refined yet approachable selection of Indian favourites, ideal for client meetings, team lunches, or informal business discussions in a relaxed, design-forward setting. SUNDAY BRUNCH AT THE PERMIT ROOM Complementing its weekday positioning, The Permit Room extends its hospitality into the weekend with the V'DESI Brunch featuring Live Singer, catering to Dubai's growing demand for immersive, experience-led brunch concepts. Starting at AED 129 per person; AED 229 per person (Regular Spirits); AED 329 per person (Premium Spirits) Timing: 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM Hosted at the venue's V'Desi rooftop, the brunch blends Indian street food-inspired dishes, signature cocktails, and a vibrant social atmosphere, positioning it as a destination for weekend leisure and group dining. VENUE DETAILS Address: The Permit Room, H Floor, Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Bur Dubai – Al Mankhool, Dubai Operating Hours: 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM Free Valet Parking; Reservations (WhatsApp): +971 54 791 1796 ABOUT THE PERMIT ROOM The Permit Room introduces a contemporary lens to Indian dining in Dubai, merging traditional flavours with modern culinary techniques. The venue features two distinct dining experiences: a warm, eclectic indoor restaurant inspired by intimate living-room spaces, and the energetic V'Desi rooftop, designed for al fresco dining and social gatherings. With a menu rooted in globally influenced Indian street food, complemented by signature cocktails and premium shisha offerings, The Permit Room reflects India's vibrant cultural identity while delivering a polished, lifestyle-driven dining experience aligned with Dubai's evolving hospitality scene.
