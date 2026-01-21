A Perfect Afternoon At The Permit Room Business & Sunday Brunch Extravaganza Awaits

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Business lunches continue to thrive in Dubai, as restaurants across the city introduce pocket-friendly weekday menus that elevate the mid-day meal far beyond a quick desk lunch.

Away from the traditional corporate hubs,emerges as a compelling addition to this growing dining movement, pairing value-driven weekday lunches with high-energy weekend brunch experiences.

Catering to Dubai's working professionals, entrepreneurs, and business travellers, The Permit Room'sis designed for efficiency without sacrificing flavour or ambience.AED 69 per person.12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

The offering presents a refined yet approachable selection of Indian favourites, ideal for client meetings, team lunches, or informal business discussions in a relaxed, design-forward setting.

Complementing its weekday positioning, The Permit Room extends its hospitality into the weekend with the, catering to Dubai's growing demand for immersive, experience-led brunch concepts.

AED 229 per person (Regular Spirits); AED 329 per person (Premium Spirits)

12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Hosted at the venue's V'Desi rooftop, the brunch blends Indian street food-inspired dishes, signature cocktails, and a vibrant social atmosphere, positioning it as a destination for weekend leisure and group dining.

The Permit Room, H Floor, Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Bur Dubai – Al Mankhool, Dubai

12:00 PM to 3:00 AM

+971 54 791 1796

The Permit Room introduces a contemporary lens to Indian dining in Dubai, merging traditional flavours with modern culinary techniques. The venue features two distinct dining experiences: a warm, eclectic indoor restaurant inspired by intimate living-room spaces, and the energetic V'Desi rooftop, designed for al fresco dining and social gatherings.

With a menu rooted in globally influenced Indian street food, complemented by signature cocktails and premium shisha offerings, The Permit Room reflects India's vibrant cultural identity while delivering a polished, lifestyle-driven dining experience aligned with Dubai's evolving hospitality scene.