Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sultan Of Brunei On Successful Surgery
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Wednesday to the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, congratulating him on the successful surgical procedure.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations on the success of the surgery undergone by the Sultan of Brunei, and wished him continued health and well-being. (end)
