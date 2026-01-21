Assam Govt Announces Rs 25,000 Financial Assistance For Research Scholars

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a major initiative to support research scholars in the state, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening Assam's academic and innovation ecosystem.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', CM Sarma said that under the 'Atal Vichal Agragami Assam scheme', the state government will provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to research scholars, while Divyang research scholars will receive enhanced support of Rs 40,000 per month.

The scheme is scheduled to be formally launched on February 11, 2026. "It's a good time to be a research scholar in Assam," CM Sarma wrote, adding that the initiative aims to empower talent, encourage high-quality research and promote innovation across disciplines.

Officials said the scheme reflects the state government's commitment to transforming Assam into a knowledge-driven economy by investing in human capital and research infrastructure.

The financial assistance is expected to benefit a large number of scholars pursuing research in universities and higher educational institutions within the state.

According to the government, Atal Vichal Agragami Assam is designed to reduce financial constraints faced by scholars, enabling them to focus more effectively on research, innovation and academic excellence.

Special emphasis on Divyang research scholars underscores the government's inclusive approach to higher education and research.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Assam's education and skill development landscape, aligned with national priorities of promoting research, innovation and self-reliance.

Over the past few years, the state has launched multiple programmes aimed at improving higher education, skill training and industry-academia collaboration.

Education Department officials noted that the monthly support would help cover essential academic expenses such as research materials, fieldwork, data collection and living costs, which often pose challenges for scholars.

The announcement has been welcomed by academic circles, with many scholars viewing it as a timely boost that could enhance research output and attract young talent to Assam's universities.

With the launch set for February 11, the scheme is expected to play a key role in nurturing a vibrant research culture in the state, reinforcing Assam's efforts to emerge as a hub for innovation, learning and intellectual growth in the region.