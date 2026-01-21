Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Heard In Zaporizhzhia

Explosions Heard In Zaporizhzhia


2026-01-21 05:06:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of guided bombs being launched toward Zaporizhzhia. An air raid alert has been declared in the city.

Several powerful explosions were heard in the city within a few minutes.

The air raid alert is currently in effect, and there is an additional threat of UAV and cruise missile attacks.

Read also: Ukraine's air defenses down 84 out of 97 Russian drones overnight

Earlier, it was reported that four people were killed and six more were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian attacks over the past day.

MENAFN21012026000193011044ID1110629405



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search