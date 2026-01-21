Explosions Heard In Zaporizhzhia
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of guided bombs being launched toward Zaporizhzhia. An air raid alert has been declared in the city.
Several powerful explosions were heard in the city within a few minutes.
The air raid alert is currently in effect, and there is an additional threat of UAV and cruise missile attacks.Read also: Ukraine's air defenses down 84 out of 97 Russian drones overnight
Earlier, it was reported that four people were killed and six more were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian attacks over the past day.
