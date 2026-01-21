403
Commerce Min.: Kuwait's Davos Participation Reflects Belief In Int'l Economic Dialogue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAVOS, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel affirmed Wednesday that Kuwait's participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) reflects its belief in international dialogue to confront global economic challenges and consolidate its position as a partner.
In a statement to KUNA on the sidelines of the WEF annual meeting in Davos, Al-Ajeel stressed Kuwait's keenness to enhance its presence at international economic forums and contribute to discussions on global economic issues.
He expressed Kuwait's aspiration, through this participation, to present its economic priorities, strengthen partnerships with the public and private sectors, and benefit from global experiences supporting economic diversification, digital transformation, and a competitive business environment.
Al-Ajeel also noted that Kuwait's participation comes within a unified Gulf presence reflecting the advanced standing of the Gulf Cooperation Council states as among the world's most stable and influential economic blocs on global stage.
He added that Kuwait seeks, through this participation, to contribute to shaping international economic debates, enhance strategic partnerships, and consolidate the GCC's role as a key partner in supporting global growth and sustainable development worldwide.
The WEF annual meeting, held in the Swiss city of Davos, continues until January 23, with high-level participation by heads of state, government officials, decision-makers, and private sector representatives from around the world across sectors. (end)
