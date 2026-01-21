403
US authorizes sale of maritime aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore
(MENAFN) The US State Department approves a potential sale of maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, along with lightweight torpedoes and related equipment, to Singapore, according to Pentagon statements on Tuesday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency estimates the deal at $2.316 billion and says the sale “will improve Singapore's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible maritime force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in U.S. allied operations.”
The Boeing Company, based in Arlington, Virginia, is designated as the principal contractor for the proposed sale.
