Trump pushes for stronger military plans against Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly pressing aides for “decisive” military measures against Iran, following his decision to step back from potential strikes last week, according to reports on Tuesday.
The discussions coincide with a US military buildup in the Middle East, including the deployment of an aircraft carrier tracked moving west from the South China Sea toward the Persian Gulf and F-15E fighter jets that arrived in Jordan on Sunday, as stated by reports.
Anonymous US officials cited in the report say Trump has repeatedly used the term “decisive” in internal talks regarding what he expects from any potential action against Iran. This language has led White House and Pentagon officials to prepare a range of military scenarios, including options that could target Iran’s leadership.
The officials emphasize that Trump has not authorized strikes and his final decision remains uncertain, but ongoing discussions suggest that military action has not been ruled out in response to unrest in Tehran.
Iran has experienced widespread protests since late December, driven by economic hardship and the sharp fall of the rial, with demonstrations spreading from the capital to several other cities.
According to US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 4,029 people have died, over 26,000 have been arrested, and more than 5,800 have been injured during the unrest.
Iranian authorities accuse the US and Israel of supporting what they describe as “armed rioters.” Trump has repeatedly warned of severe action if protesters are harmed but later praised Tehran for reportedly canceling hundreds of planned executions.
