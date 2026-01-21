Internal Consultations In BJP Underway In Delhi Under New Chief Nitin Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The newly-appointed BJP National President Nitin Nabin has convened an important organisational meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday for the first time after assuming office and internal consultations in the party are underway.

Senior party functionaries gathered at the headquarters as the BJP began internal consultations under its new leadership.

All BJP state presidents and national secretaries are also present at the meeting, where discussions will focus on organisational strengthening and future political strategy.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh is also at the deliberations.

Nabin took charge of his office at the party headquarters in the national Capital on Tuesday, hours after his formal elevation to the post.

The new BJP president was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to his office. Other senior leaders who flanked him included Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and outgoing party president J.P. Nadda.

PM Modi also met briefly with the family members of Nitin Nabin, congratulating them on his assuming a significant role and sharing some light-hearted conversations.

The elevation of 45-year-old Nitin Nabin as the BJP's new National President marks a 'novel' era in the party and also a generational shift, reflecting its thrust on raising a new young leadership under his stewardship.

Earlier, addressing the BJP leaders and workers, PM Modi described Nitin Nabin as his 'boss' and himself as a mere party worker.

"When it comes to the party affairs, then I am a worker, and Nitin Nabin is my boss," he said amid loud cheers at the party headquarters.

Nabin has "youth energy" as well as a "long experience in the organisation", the Prime Minister further said, adding that these will be "very beneficial" for the party.

After being elected the new BJP National President, Nitin Nabin said that this day is "a moment of resolve" for him, as he is not just assuming a post but also embracing the "ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of the party."