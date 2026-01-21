RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On 2-Day Jaipur Tour From Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 21 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Jaipur in Rajasthan starting from Wednesday.

The visit by the Sarsanghchalak is part of his scheduled organisational and spiritual engagements in Rajasthan, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, Regional Sanghchalak of the Rajasthan Region, informed on Monday.

According to Dr. Agarwal, Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Jaipur by air on January 21 and will proceed to Kishangarh, where he will stay overnight. On January 22, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat will travel to Chhoti Khatu, where he will participate in the Maryada Mahotsav, a significant religious and cultural event.

The programme will also be attended by Acharya Mahashraman Ji, the revered Jain spiritual leader.

The Maryada Mahotsav reflects India's rich spiritual traditions and emphasises values such as discipline, ethical conduct, and social responsibility.

After attending the event, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat will return to Jaipur and stay overnight in the city. During his stay, he is expected to interact with select Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office-bearers and discuss matters related to social service, national character-building, and organisational activities in the region. Dr Bhagwat is scheduled to depart by air on the morning of January 23, concluding his Rajasthan visit.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on the last Vijayadashami dated October 2, 2025, completed its hundred years vowing to move forward with a resolve for the nation's all-round development.

During the centenary year, various activities such as Vijayadashami celebrations, Youth Convention, door-to-door contact, Hindu Sammelan, Samajik Sadbhaav Samavesh and deliberations with prominent citizens were organised across the country by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The Sangh Parivar has also continued its dialogue with eminent persons of society, policymakers, and social workers across the country in its 100th year and in Bengaluru, last November Dr. Mohan Bhagwat addressed a special lecture series.