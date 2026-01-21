403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’s plane returns to US due to minor electrical issue
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump’s aircraft returns to the United States shortly after departure late Tuesday while en route to Davos, Switzerland, following what is described as a “minor electrical issue.”
According to official accounts, the issue is detected soon after takeoff, prompting a precautionary decision for the aircraft to head back to Joint Base Andrews. In a statement, it is explained: “After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland,” as stated in the announcement.
Trump is scheduled to travel to Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum.
Before leaving, he comments briefly to reporters about the upcoming visit, saying, “this will be an interesting trip. I have no idea what's gonna happen, but you are well represented.”
According to official accounts, the issue is detected soon after takeoff, prompting a precautionary decision for the aircraft to head back to Joint Base Andrews. In a statement, it is explained: “After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland,” as stated in the announcement.
Trump is scheduled to travel to Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum.
Before leaving, he comments briefly to reporters about the upcoming visit, saying, “this will be an interesting trip. I have no idea what's gonna happen, but you are well represented.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment