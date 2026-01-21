Border 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol's Film Creates Sensation As Tickets Sell Fast, Crores Earned

Sunny Deol's Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is creating massive excitement ahead of its January 23 release. With advance bookings surging, tickets are selling out quickly as fans eagerly await the much-anticipated sequel.

People are going crazy to watch Sunny Deol's film Border 2. This is evident from the advance booking figures. According to reports, the film's tickets are selling rapidly, and it has already earned crores from advance bookings.

A sacnilk report says 105,966 tickets for Border 2 in Hindi 2D have been sold. With 2 days until release, analysts expect this number to rise significantly.

Sunny Deol's film Border 2 has made a fantastic earning in advance bookings. As per sacnilk, it has collected ₹3.34 crore from pre-ticket sales, excluding blocked seats. Including blocked seats, the advance booking earnings have reached ₹6.63 crore.

Two days before its release, Border 2's advance booking earnings have surpassed Sunny Deol's film Jaat, which made ₹2.4 crore. However, it's still behind his film Gadar 2, which earned ₹17.60 crore in advance bookings.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film's budget is reportedly between ₹150-250 crore.

Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 hit film Border, directed by JP Dutta. The original was a multi-starrer and the year's highest-grossing movie.