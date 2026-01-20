Orphaned Ukrainian Children Attend“Witch Of Konotop” Performance In Łódź

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland reported this on Facebook.

The artistic event had a significant charitable component. Thanks to the initiative of the wife of the Ukrainian ambassador, Kateryna Bodnar, and the support of the FIRST Concert Agency, Ukrainian orphans and children deprived of parental care were able to attend the performance free of charge. They now live in Polish family-type institutions, where they were evacuated after the start of the full-scale invasion.

The children were accompanied to the performance by volunteers from the Uniters Foundation, known for its projects“Holidays without Dad” and“Holidays on the Front Line.”

The diplomatic mission expressed its gratitude to the head of the agency, Oleksii Zholud, and the theater staff for giving the children a holiday and a living connection with Ukrainian culture.

“This event has once again proven that culture can and should go beyond the stage, becoming an instrument of support, preservation of national identity, and connection with the homeland - regardless of borders,” the embassy emphasized.

On January 17, the 23rd Joyful Caroling event took plac in the magnificent Aula Leopoldina hall of the University of Wrocław. The event brought together Ukrainian and Polish groups to perform Christmas songs together.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Poland / Facebook