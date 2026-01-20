Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Brightstar Capital Co-Chair In Davos

2026-01-20 02:01:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: The Governor of the Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met with Marcelo Claure, Co-Chair and Partner at Brightstar Capital Partners, on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting focused on key developments in global finance and investment.

The Peninsula

