Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Brightstar Capital Co-Chair In Davos
Davos: The Governor of the Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met with Marcelo Claure, Co-Chair and Partner at Brightstar Capital Partners, on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The meeting focused on key developments in global finance and investment.
