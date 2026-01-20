Jordan, Syria Trade Unions Move To Deepen Cooperation
The workshop aimed to develop a roadmap for launching a new phase of coordination and partnership, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
During the meeting, Fanatseh said the two federations' inter-union coordination is a "key pillar for protecting workers' rights and supporting economic and social stability."
The two federations signed a cooperation protocol and an exchange of commemorative shields. He affirmed GFJTU's readiness to broaden cooperation with its Syrian counterpart, particularly in training, capacity building, and the exchange of trade union expertise. Al Ahmad said Jordanian-Syrian cooperation represents an "advanced model" in vocational training, occupational safety and health, social protection and the empowerment of youth and women in the labour market. He also expressed appreciation for Jordan's humanitarian support and for the role of Jordanian trade unions in backing Syrian workers. The workshop featured specialised presentations on empowering working women and boosting their participation in the labour market, as well as proposed areas of cooperation to develop a more supportive work environment for women.
