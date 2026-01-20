Jordan, Syria Trade Unions Move To Deepen Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Jordanian trade union delegation, headed by Chairman of General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) Khaled Fanatseh, met on Tuesday ways to expand joint action and strengthen coordination during a visit to the General Federation of Syrian Trade Unions. During their visit, the delegation met with Syrian federation President Fawaz Al Ahmad and took part in a workshop organised by the Syrian federation on the future vision for bilateral trade union cooperation.

The workshop aimed to develop a roadmap for launching a new phase of coordination and partnership, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, Fanatseh said the two federations' inter-union coordination is a "key pillar for protecting workers' rights and supporting economic and social stability."

The two federations signed a cooperation protocol and an exchange of commemorative shields. He affirmed GFJTU's readiness to broaden cooperation with its Syrian counterpart, particularly in training, capacity building, and the exchange of trade union expertise. Al Ahmad said Jordanian-Syrian cooperation represents an "advanced model" in vocational training, occupational safety and health, social protection and the empowerment of youth and women in the labour market. He also expressed appreciation for Jordan's humanitarian support and for the role of Jordanian trade unions in backing Syrian workers. The workshop featured specialised presentations on empowering working women and boosting their participation in the labour market, as well as proposed areas of cooperation to develop a more supportive work environment for women.