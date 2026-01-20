Part Of Occupied Crimea Left Without Power Due To Accident

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Suspilne Krym reported this, citing the occupying Krymenergo, Ukrinform reports.

“Due to an accident in the network, part of Crimea was left without power as of the morning of January 20. There is no electricity in Yevpatoriia, Dzhankoi, as well as in the Dzhankoi, Perekop, Yevpatoriia, and Kurman districts,” the report said.

No information has been provided about the causes of the accident.

Earlier, the occupying administration of Crimea reported the risk of power grid overload due to a sharp cold snap and an atmospheric cyclone. Increased electricity consumption could lead to emergency blackouts from January 17 to 21.

As reported by Ukrinform, Crimea is expected to face an electricity shortage due to sanctions against Russia.