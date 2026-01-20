Part Of Occupied Crimea Left Without Power Due To Accident
“Due to an accident in the network, part of Crimea was left without power as of the morning of January 20. There is no electricity in Yevpatoriia, Dzhankoi, as well as in the Dzhankoi, Perekop, Yevpatoriia, and Kurman districts,” the report said.
No information has been provided about the causes of the accident.
Earlier, the occupying administration of Crimea reported the risk of power grid overload due to a sharp cold snap and an atmospheric cyclone. Increased electricity consumption could lead to emergency blackouts from January 17 to 21.Read also: Russians attack residential areas and energy facilities in Odesa region
As reported by Ukrinform, Crimea is expected to face an electricity shortage due to sanctions against Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment