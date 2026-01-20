Hospitality Owners Calculate & Claim $10K-$250K+ In FICA Tip Credit Refunds In Just 4 Minutes With Tippedrefund

MENAFN - GetNews) New platform recovers unclaimed tax credits for restaurants, bars, and hotels without upfront fees

United States - TippedRefund launches a 4-minute application process enabling food and beverage business owners in the US and Puerto Rico to claim FICA Tip Credit Refunds worth $10,000 to $250,000 or more. The platform eliminates paperwork burdens and charges no upfront fees. Business owners pay only when their refund is deposited.

What is the FICA Tip Credit Refund?

The FICA Tip Credit Refund is a dollar-for-dollar tax credit available to hospitality businesses. The credit reduces taxable business income by the employer's share of Social Security and Medicare taxes paid on qualifying employee tips. Restaurants, bars, nightclubs, hotels, and catering companies can recover FICA taxes paid over the past three years through this refund mechanism. This credit has been available to food and beverage businesses since 1993.

FICA stands for Federal Insurance Contributions Act. Employers pay 7.65% of tip wages toward Social Security and Medicare. This 7.65% forms the basis for credit calculations. The average TippedRefund client recovers approximately $50,000. Some businesses with larger staff recover $250,000 or more.

How does the 4-Minute Tip Credit Refund application work?

The 4-minute application process requires four steps. First, business owners create an account with their company name and contact details. Second, they e-sign a one-page service agreement covering terms and success fees. Third, they verify business ownership by providing their EIN, business address, and SSN. Fourth, they e-sign a pre-populated authorization form allowing TippedRefund to pull tax transcripts and process the credit. No digging through payroll reports or old tax returns is necessary. The platform calculates exact credit amounts automatically from official tax and payroll records.

Which Businesses Qualify for the FICA Tip Credit Refund?

Businesses qualify for the FICA Tip Credit Refund when they meet four criteria: employees receive tips from customers, the employer pays Social Security and Medicare taxes on reported tip income, staff report gratuities to the employer, and the company files required tax forms.

Qualifying businesses include full-service restaurants like steakhouses, Italian restaurants, and diners. Bars and nightclubs such as sports bars, cocktail lounges, and pubs meet eligibility requirements. Hotels and resorts with bellhops, room service staff, and concierges qualify. Catering companies serving weddings, corporate events, and private functions are eligible. Coffee shops and cafes where baristas accept tips count among qualifying establishments. Cruise ships, casino restaurants, food delivery services, and valet operations are eligible as well.

What results are business owners seeing with TippedRefund?

Food and beverage business owners across the United States and Puerto Rico claim five- and six-figure refunds. A Latin cuisine restaurant owner recovered $124,000 and invested the funds into patio renovations. A neighborhood bar owner received $18,500. A bar and lounge with 40 seats recovered $131,000. A local cantina owner deposited $91,000 within 60 days. A fine dining restaurant group claimed over $45,000. A regional restaurant chain CFO secured more than $60,000 in retroactive credits.

What makes TippedRefund different?

TippedRefund operates on a success-fee-only model. Business owners pay nothing upfront. The platform charges a fee only when the refund is deposited. All applications undergo review by U.S. CPAs specializing in hospitality taxes. The process is fully compliant with federal tax regulations. An encrypted digital platform protects business and personal information. Coverage extends to all 50 states. The company has helped more than 10,000 businesses through programs like this, processing over $1 billion in claims.

Is the FICA Tip Credit the same as ERC?

No, the FICA Tip Credit Refund is not a loan, advance, or Employee Retention Credit. It is a permanent tax credit that reduces the tax burden on food and beverage businesses. The refund comes directly from the federal government. Starting in 2026, eligibility expands to other tip-receiving businesses like hairdressers, nail salons, and spas.

How can business owners claim their FICA Tip Credit Refund now?

Business owners can estimate their refund and begin the application at TippedRefund. The platform's calculator requires only the number of tipped employees to generate an initial estimate. Priority processing spots are available for those who apply now.

About TippedRefund

TippedRefund specializes in recovering unclaimed FICA Tip Credit Refunds for hospitality business owners. The platform streamlines tax compliance, eliminates paperwork burdens, and operates without upfront costs. U.S. CPAs oversee every application.