Myotonic Dystrophy Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 20+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Myotonic Dystrophy Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Myotonic Dystrophy pipeline landscape. It covers the Myotonic Dystrophy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Myotonic Dystrophy pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Myotonic Dystrophy Pipeline Report



On January 12, 2026- PepGen Inc. announced a study is to learn about the long-term safety and tolerability of PGN-EDODM1 in participants with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) who have completed a prior study with PGN-EDODM1.

DelveInsight's Myotonic Dystrophy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for Myotonic Dystrophy treatment.

The leading Myotonic Dystrophy Companies such as AMO Pharma, Lupin, Harmony Biosciences, Avidity Biosciences, Dyne Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pepgen Corporation, Aparito and others. Promising Myotonic Dystrophy Pipeline Therapies such as AOC 1001, Mexiletine, PGN-EDODM1, SomatoKine/IPLEX, AOC 1001 (del-desiran), Tideglusib, ATX-01 and others.

Myotonic Dystrophy Overview

Myotonic Dystrophy is a rare, inherited, multisystem neuromuscular disorder characterized by progressive muscle weakness, muscle wasting, and myotonia, a delayed relaxation of muscles after contraction. It is primarily classified into two types-Myotonic Dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and type 2 (DM2)-both caused by genetic repeat expansions that disrupt normal cellular function, with DM1 generally presenting earlier and with more severe systemic involvement.

Myotonic Dystrophy Emerging Drugs Profile

Mexiletine: Lupin

Mexiletine is developed by Lupin under names like Mexiletine hydrochloride and Namuscla, is a class Ib antiarrhythmic drug primarily used for treating muscle stiffness associated with myotonic dystrophy. As a sodium channel antagonist, mexiletine works by blocking voltage-gated sodium channels in skeletal muscle fibers. This prevents excessive sodium influx, which is responsible for the delayed muscle relaxation characteristic of myotonia. By stabilizing the cell membrane and reducing repetitive firing in hyperexcitable muscle cells, mexiletine effectively alleviates muscle stiffness and cramping, offering symptomatic relief for patients with myotonic dystrophy. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy.

Pitolisant: Harmony Biosciences

Pitolisant (WAKIX) is a selective histamine 3 (H3) receptor antagonist/inverse agonist. The mechanism of action of WAKIX is unclear; however, its efficacy could be mediated through its activity at H3 receptors, thereby increasing the synthesis and release of histamine, a wake-promoting neurotransmitter. WAKIX was designed and developed by Bioprojet (France). Harmony has an exclusive license from Bioprojet to develop, manufacture and commercialize pitolisant in the United States. Currently, the drug is being investigated in the Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy.

ARO-DM1: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARO-DM1 is an RNA interference (RNAi) conjugate designed to specifically silence DMPK mRNA in skeletal muscle. Published literature suggests that the silencing of aberrantly transcribed DMPK mRNA using ARO-DM1 may halt CUGexp-related spliceopathies in patients with DM1 leading to improved muscle strength and function. It belongs to a class of medicines called RNA therapeutics. The drug candidate is administered intravenously in the body. ARO-DM1 is currently in the Phase I stage of development for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy.

The Myotonic Dystrophy pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Myotonic Dystrophy Treatment.

Myotonic Dystrophy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Myotonic Dystrophy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Myotonic Dystrophy market.

Myotonic Dystrophy Companies

AMO Pharma, Lupin, Harmony Biosciences, Avidity Biosciences, Dyne Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pepgen Corporation, Aparito and others.

The Myotonic Dystrophy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Myotonic Dystrophy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Myotonic Dystrophy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Myotonic Dystrophy Companies- AMO Pharma, Lupin, Harmony Biosciences, Avidity Biosciences, Dyne Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pepgen Corporation, Aparito and others.

Myotonic Dystrophy Pipeline Therapies- AOC 1001, Mexiletine, PGN-EDODM1, SomatoKine/IPLEX, AOC 1001 (del-desiran), Tideglusib, ATX-01 and others.

Myotonic Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Myotonic Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMyotonic Dystrophy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMyotonic Dystrophy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mexiletine: LupinMid-Stage Products (Phase II)Pitolisant: Harmony BiosciencesEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Comparative AnalysisARO-DM1: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsMyotonic Dystrophy Key CompaniesMyotonic Dystrophy Key ProductsMyotonic Dystrophy- Unmet NeedsMyotonic Dystrophy- Market Drivers and BarriersMyotonic Dystrophy- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMyotonic Dystrophy Analyst ViewsMyotonic Dystrophy Key CompaniesAppendix

