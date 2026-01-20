Lamar Advertising Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2025 Distributions On Common Stock
| Lamar Advertising Company Common Stock
|Ticker Symbol: LAMR
| Cash
Distribution
(per share)
| Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)
| Qualified
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)
| Sec. 199A
Dividend
(per share)*
| Return of
Capital
(per share)
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|3/14/2025
|3/28/2025
|$1.5500
|$1.5500
|$0.2415
|$1.3085
|$0.0000
|6/16/2025
|6/30/2025
|$1.5500
|$1.5500
|$0.2415
|$1.3085
|$0.0000
|9/19/2025
|9/30/2025
|$1.5500
|$1.5500
|$0.2415
|$1.3085
|$0.0000
|12/22/2025
|12/31/2025
|$1.8000
|$1.8000
|$0.2805
|$1.5195
|$0.0000
|*Qualified taxable dividend and Sec. 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount
About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 362,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 5,400 displays.
Company Contact:
Buster Kantrow
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment