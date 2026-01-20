Syzygy Plasmonics Signs Landmark Commercial Offtake Agreement with Trafigura to Supply Advanced Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Syzygy Plasmonics / Key word(s): Contract/ESG

Binding six-year offtake agreement marks a significant milestone for the industry, paving the way for using abundant biogas to create cost-competitive SAF HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syzygy Plasmonics, a global leader in light-driven chemical reactor technology, today announced a binding six-year Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF") offtake agreement between its subsidiary, SP Developments Uruguay S.A., and Trafigura Pte Ltd ("Trafigura"), a market leader in the global commodities industry. This landmark offtake agreement covers the entire production volume of Syzygy's first plant, NovaSAF-1, with first deliveries targeted in 2028. The agreement also includes an option for Trafigura to purchase additional volumes from Syzygy's future projects, offering potential to supply a meaningful volume of compliant SAF to meet regulatory mandates.



The milestone comes at a pivotal moment for aviation, as expanding SAF mandates intersect with tightening availability of sustainable feedstocks, a constraint identified in the Global Feedstock Assessment for SAF Production: Outlook to 2050. Syzygy's solution addresses these constraints by combining abundant biogas with renewable electricity in a modular, electrified platform. At scale, Syzygy's deployment model is anticipated to be cost-competitive – and even out-perform – other SAF pathways, which rely on supply-constrained feedstocks such as used cooking oil. Trade named NovaSAFTM, Syzygy's pathway has received ISCC pre-certification to produce Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) and Advanced BioSAF compliant fuels. This gives Europe, the United Kingdom, and others another viable, scalable pathway to meet ambitious 2030 decarbonization mandates. "This agreement marks a critical step in our journey toward commercial-scale impact and disrupting the SAF market," said Trevor Best, CEO of Syzygy Plasmonics. "With a signed offtake agreement from a global leader like Trafigura, and after having successfully completed FEED engineering in December, we're now ready to secure financing for the construction of NovaSAF-1 and move our technology from potential into production." NovaSAF-1: A Blueprint for Efficient SAF Production Syzygy's first commercial-scale project, named NovaSAF-1, will be located in Durazno, Uruguay and will be the world's first electrified biogas-to-SAF facility producing RFNBO compliant SAF. It will leverage biogas from the Estancias Del Lago powdered milk plant and Uruguayan renewable electricity to produce synthetic paraffinic kerosene (SPK) SAF with 90% lower lifecycle emissions than fossil jet fuel while demonstrating attractive project economics. Jason Breslaw, Head of Low Carbon Fuels Business Development at Trafigura, commented:

"This offtake agreement complements our strategy to support the industry's efforts to diversify SAF supply, particularly as regulations increasingly mandate the use of advanced fuels. Trafigura's global low-carbon fuels network positions us to help aviation customers meet these requirements efficiently and cost effectively. We're pleased to support Syzygy's innovative biogas-to-SAF pathway, which has the potential to deliver both regulatory compliance and competitive economics." The Path to Global Commercialization This company milestone advances Syzygy's mission to seize the significant global opportunity to profitably convert biogas into SAF using renewable electricity. With this commercial blueprint established, the company is positioned to replicate the project model globally and accelerate cost-competitive SAF production world-wide. Syzygy completed FEL 3 Engineering in December and the company's next commercial milestone is fundraising to secure the capital to build the NovaSAF-1 plant. About Syzygy Plasmonics

Syzygy Plasmonics is a technology company decarbonizing chemical production with its proprietary light-driven reactor technology. By replacing fossil-fuel combustion with renewable electricity, Syzygy enables the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at market-leading prices. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Syzygy is moving the world toward a cleaner future through the power of photocatalysis. For more information visit: About Trafigura

Trafigura is a leading commodities group, owned by its employees and founded over 30 years ago. At the heart of global supply, Trafigura connects vital resources to power and build the world. We deploy infrastructure, market expertise and our worldwide logistics network to move oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals, gas and power from where they are produced to where they are needed, forming strong relationships that make supply chains more efficient, secure and sustainable. We invest in renewable energy projects and technologies to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including through MorGen Energy and joint venture Nala Renewables. The Trafigura Group also comprises industrial assets and operating businesses including multi-metals producer Nyrstar, fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy, the Impala Terminals joint venture and Greenergy, supplier and distributor of transportation fuels and biofuels. The Group employs approximately 14,500 people, of which over 1,400 are shareholders, and operates in over 150 countries. Visit: Logo -



