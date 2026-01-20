BJP Govt In Haryana Betraying Unemployed Youth, Says Hooda
“The BJP, which came to power promising two lakh permanent jobs and regularising employees of the Kaushal Nigam (Skill Development Corporation), is continuously distributing Haryana's jobs to non-Haryanvis. The BJP has not been able to conduct a single major recruitment drive in one year, and in the few small recruitment drives that were conducted, more people from outside Haryana were recruited than from within the state,” he said.
In a statement, Hooda said every state government has created recruitment processes and rules to ensure that state jobs primarily go to local youth.
“Where there is a state language other than Hindi, a language paper has been made mandatory, such as Marathi in Maharashtra, Tamil in Tamil Nadu, and Punjabi in Punjab,” the two-time Chief Minister pointed out.
“Since the language of Haryana is Hindi, a separate paper based on language cannot be conducted here. But the BJP government can learn from Rajasthan. The language of Rajasthan is also Hindi, so to give priority to local youth, a separate provision has been made that 30 to 40 questions on Rajasthan GK are compulsorily asked in recruitment examinations,” he added.
He said Haryana is the only state among the 28 states of the country where the Chairman of the Public Service Commission has been brought in from outside the state.
Answering questions from journalists at his residence, he spoke on the ongoing internal conflict within the BJP. Hooda said a fractured BJP is ruling in Haryana.
Giving the example of Minister Anil Vij, he said that even BJP leaders are not being heard in this government.
“The infighting among BJP leaders from South Haryana, Faridabad and Gurugram is evident to everyone,” he said.
