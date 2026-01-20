Hina Khan Shares An Emotional Throwback Memory When 'She Cried In The Arms' Of Her Late Father

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 20 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan has taken to her social media account and recollected the time when she had hugged her father and cried in his arms.

The actress shared a carousel post of her life moments straight from the year 2016, where she shared a few unseen special moments of her life a decade ago.

In the picture shared by Hina, you can see her posing for a selfie with her late father. She mentioned that just before clicking the selfie, she had a meltdown session where she cried in the arms of her father.

She wrote,“I was very low and cried in his

arms right before this selfie..

ufff the memory is so fresh..”

She also shared many other pictures of her parents from the year 2016. The actress highlighted how as a family they would all travel around the world and create special memories.

In a picture shared by Hina, she along with her then boyfriend and now husband Rocky Jaiswal could be seen on a busy Hong Kong street, capturing a casual travel moment from 2016.

She wrote,“Hongkong 2016

Hunt for cherry tomatoes

Cravings!”

Sharing another picture of herself and Rocky from Maldives, the actress highlighted that the picture was clicked during their first trip to Maldives together. She wrote,“Our first trip to

Maldives together”

Another picture shows Hina's parents seated together on a cogwheel train, capturing a nostalgic family travel moment.

She also shared a picture from her award night at Macau where she became the only celebrity to win 'highest

number of individual awards.'

Hina also shared a few special moments from the shoot of her iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

For the uninitiated, Hina Khan debuted in the world of entertainment with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. The actress rose to fame as Akshara and became the most beloved Bahu of Indian Television in no time. After being a part of the show for 8 long years, Hina quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in November 2017.

The actress went onto be a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss season 11.

Hina lost her father in April 2021. The actress has stated how the period was extremely difficult for her and her family. Hina, in June 2025, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

