Kremlin Says Trump's Invitation to Gaza Peace Board "Premature"
(MENAFN) The Kremlin declared Tuesday it cannot yet commit to joining US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative focused on Gaza, citing insufficient information about the American-led proposal.
Speaking during a media briefing, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia lacks clarity on "all the details" surrounding the initiative, including whether it addresses solely Gaza or encompasses wider regional issues.
"There are still many questions, and we hope to receive answers during our contacts with the Americans," Peskov said.
When pressed about Russian representation on the board, Peskov responded: "It's premature to say so."
The comments follow Peskov's Monday announcement that President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation to the international body. He indicated Moscow is reviewing "all the details of this proposal, including hoping for contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances." Trump verified the outreach Tuesday.
The White House unveiled the Board of Peace last week, designed to "play an essential role in fulfilling" 20 components of Trump's strategy to permanently halt Israel's military campaign in Gaza and reconstruct the territory, while "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."
Washington simultaneously established the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to execute phase two of Trump's "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," alongside a founding Executive Board and Gaza Executive Board to support transitional governance.
G7 Summit Proposal
Peskov addressed additional topics, including communications from French President Emmanuel Macron that Trump publicized Tuesday.
Regarding Macron's proposal for a Thursday afternoon G7 gathering in Paris—which would include Russia—Peskov stated Moscow has received no formal invitation.
The offer surfaced after the American leader posted screenshots on his Truth Social account captioned: "Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France:"
"I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins," Macron said in the screenshots shared.
Moldova CIS Withdrawal
Peskov also weighed in on Moldova's announcement of proceedings to exit the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), characterizing Chisinau's decision as unsurprising.
"The fact is that Moldova's participation in the CIS has been frozen for a long time now," Peskov said, expressing Russia's "regret" on the matter.
Monday saw Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi tell public broadcaster Radio Moldova that Chisinau has launched the process of terminating three foundational CIS agreements, anticipating completion by mid-February before parliamentary consideration.
The CIS formed in 1991 after the Soviet Union's collapse to facilitate cooperation across economic, political, and security domains.
Full membership includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, with Turkmenistan holding associate status. Moldova halted participation in CIS meetings in 2022.
