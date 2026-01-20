Himachal CM Inaugurates Manali Winter Carnival

MENAFN - IANS) Manali, Jan 20 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated the Manali Winter Carnival -- 2026 in the tourist resort Manali in Kullu district.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off nearly 300 colourful tableaux highlighting the development activities of various departments.

During the event, the Chief Minister announced the development of a riverfront project in Manali at a cost of Rs 250 crore to promote tourism. He also announced the construction of five additional rooms in the new building of the Circuit House in Manali, installation of protective walls at seven identified locations for flood protection, construction of a parking facility in Old Manali at a cost of Rs 2 crore and financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each for Solang and Karal villages to prevent landslides.

The Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh attracts tourists from across the country and abroad due to its natural beauty, cultural diversity, historical heritage and tradition of warm hospitality. Every year, crores of tourists visit the state.

He added that the government is continuously encouraging grand events like the Winter Carnival at major tourist destinations to make visitors' experiences memorable.

CM Sukhu said tourism is a key pillar of the state's economy. The government aims to establish Himachal Pradesh as a global hub for nature, religious, adventure, spiritual and wellness tourism. In this direction, green Himachal biodiversity parks and riverside parks are being developed in both urban and rural areas.

He said a new eco-tourism policy has been implemented in the state. Under this policy, 11 eco-tourism sites have been allotted by November 2025, and the allotment process for 27 more sites is in its final stage. This initiative is not only boosting tourism but also promoting self-employment at the local level.

To promote trekking, 245 trekking routes have been identified, and a mobile application is being developed for the convenience of tourists. Ropeway projects are also being fast-tracked from an environmental conservation perspective.

The Chief Minister said rules have been amended to promote home stay tourism, and an interest subsidy scheme has been launched for home stay units. For setting up new home stays or expanding and upgrading existing ones, interest subsidy was being provided on investments of up to Rs 5 crore, 3 per cent in urban areas, 4 per cent in rural areas and 5 per cent in tribal areas.