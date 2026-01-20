SK Labs Achieves NSF Certified For Sport® Certification For Dietary Supplement Manufacturing

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)SK Labs, a leading contract manufacturer of dietary supplements, has earned NSF Certified for Sport® certification, validating that its facility meets the stringent requirements to support brands serving athletes, trainers, and active consumers.

NSF Certified for Sport® is the only third-party certification program recognized by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). It requires that manufacturing facilities meet NSF/ANSI 455-2 GMP standards and ensures products are manufactured free from 280+ substances banned by major sports organizations, including MLB, NFL, NHL, NCAA, and the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES).

SK Labs' facility in Anaheim, California, passed a full NSF audit to achieve the Certified for Sport® designation. This includes evaluation of its quality systems, sanitation practices, environmental controls, ingredient sourcing, and traceability measures.

“In an era where transparency matters, earning Certified for Sport shows our facility is prepared to support performance brands at the highest level,” said a spokesperson from SK Labs.

In addition to Certified for Sport®, SK Labs is also NSF GMP-certified with an“A” rating and continues to hold UL GMP Certification, resulting in a dual GMP-certified operation. These certifications offer clients greater assurance that their products are made in a compliant, quality-controlled environment.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standard and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food, Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.