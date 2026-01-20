403
Sweden stands firm against US tariff threats over Greenland
(MENAFN) Sweden’s finance minister said Monday that the country’s economy can withstand US President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs over Greenland.
Reacting to Trump’s plan to impose levies on European nations opposing the US move to acquire the Danish territory and sending troops there, Elisabeth Svantesson called the idea of using tariffs to “buy” Greenland “utterly absurd.”
“Boundary after boundary is crossed, and now we are witnessing a new low in trade policy,” she wrote on US social media company X, emphasizing that Sweden will not allow itself “to be blackmailed.”
Svantesson stressed that Sweden remains firm politically and economically, acknowledging that many people feel anxious about the situation. “My message is that the Swedish economy is Trump-proof and that our public finances are strong,” she said, assuring citizens they can remain calm and confident even in this “difficult situation.”
Trump has argued that Greenland is vital for US national security and to deter rivals such as China and Russia. He announced on Saturday that Washington will impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1, rising to 25% in June, until a deal is reached for “the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”
European leaders have responded by reaffirming their commitment to Arctic security and pledging collective measures if necessary.
